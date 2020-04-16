Talk with a Curator: Louisa Adams Letter

Have you ever wondered what a museum curator does? Have you ever wanted the opportunity to see an artifact up close? Here is your chance!

In Louisa Adam's delightful and pun-filled thank you letter, she thanks Mrs. Jesup for the chandeliers she loaned for Louisa's party. Louisa Adams was a lavish entertainer, and invitations to her receptions were coveted by Washington high society. She was also a prolific writer and wrote plays and several autobiographies about her life. Guests will learn more about Louisa's life, and read the letter she wrote to Mrs. Jesup. In addition, guests will see a few of her personal artifacts.