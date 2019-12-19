Talk with a Curator: White House Ornaments

Join the National First Ladies’ Library Curator for our Talk with a Curator series! Learn more about the unique artifacts in our collection and the backstories that go with them!

Have you ever wondered what a museum curator does? Have you ever wanted the opportunity to see an artifact up close? Here is your chance!

Guest speaker Christopher Craft will share a behind-the-scenes look at painting an ornament for Laura Bush's 2007 White House Christmas theme, "Holiday in the National Parks". See the duplicate ornament created for First Ladies National Historic Site and displayed at the White House.