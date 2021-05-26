Let’s Talk: A Q&A Discussion about Mental Health with Benjamin Rose

What is mental health? Behavioral health? What should you do if you’re worried about a friend or a loved one? How is COVID-19 impacting your loved one’s mental health?

Tune in Wednesday, May 26 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. as mental health professionals from the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging’s Behavioral Health Services Department discuss and answer your questions about mental health and share valuable tips and information to help you navigate mental and behavioral health services or support.

This free, anonymous, and virtual event is open to the public. Have your questions answered by our panel of mental and behavioral health experts, including Tam Cooper, LISW-S, LICDC-CS, Director of Behavioral Health Services at Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging, Doug Braun, LISW-S, and Kerstin Yoder, LISW-S.

Register at: https://bit.ly/2RbGgxX

Panelists

Tamar Cooper, LISW-S, LICDC-CS, Director of Behavioral Health Services at Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging

Doug Braun, LISW-S

Kerstin Yoder, LISW-S

Moderator

Jen Salkin

Platform

Go To Webinar: https://bit.ly/2RbGgxX