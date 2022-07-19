Learn about Kent's history while enjoying beer. This month, the presentation is about the historic South End. North Water Brewing Co., 101 Crain Ave., Kent. Third Tuesdays. northwaterbrewing.com
Tap Talks
North Water Brewing Co. 101 Crain Ave., Kent, Ohio
North Water Brewing Co. 101 Crain Ave., Kent, Ohio
Tuesday
-
Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Peninsula Flea
-
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Peninsula Flea
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: