Tap Talks

North Water Brewing Co. 101 Crain Ave., Kent, Ohio

Tags

330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Tuesday

June 28, 2022

Wednesday

June 29, 2022

Thursday

June 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix