CALLING ALL FOODIES!

On Saturday, June 4th from 1–4 PM, the Stark County community is invited to Belden Village Mall’s, Taste for the Space event, to enjoy delicious food, entertainment, and family fun activities! Come watch food trucks, local restaurateurs and chefs compete to win a dining space at Belden Village Mall. Taste your way through the competitors as they showcase their signature dishes with the goal to convince you that their taste should win the space. The culinary cook-off will be held in the North entrance parking lot, located right next to Burntwood Tavern. Children under the age of 10 will eat for free. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Stark County Hunger Task Force. A beer and wine garden will be available on the day of the event.

THE VOTE

Guests will vote to shape their future local dining options via texting their favorite dish. The popular vote will influence the final winner.

THE COMPETITION

Culinary professionals will compete for a dining space at Belden Village Mall. The best applicants will be selected to prepare their signature dish for the event and show you why their taste should win the space.

THE PRIZE

Dining space at Belden Village Mall

A $50,000 investment prize

6 months of free rent

Text BVTASTE to 89881 for event updates, event agenda, and more!

BUY TICKETS