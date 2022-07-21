Sample fare from restaurants and food trucks in this 14th annual kickoff to the Akron Art Expo. Hardesty Park, 1615 W. Market St., Akron. Sample tickets $2. 6-10 p.m. akronartexpo.com
Taste of Akron
to
Hardesty Park 1615 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Hardesty Park 1615 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMusic by the Lake
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMusic by the Lake
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsFloral & Landscape Exhibition
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsFloral & Landscape Exhibition
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicLock 4 Barbershop Quartet Matinee Concert
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: