Take part in a fun-filled weekend of Italian fare, wine, entertainment, dancing, bocce tournaments and fireworks. Live musical guests include Lights Out, a tribute band to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Abba Mania and Wanted, a Bon Jovi tribute band. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Thursday 4-11 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Free. lock3live.com
Taste of Italia
to
Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
