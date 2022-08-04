Taste of Italia

to

Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Take part in a fun-filled weekend of Italian fare, wine, entertainment, dancing, bocce tournaments and fireworks. Live musical guests include Lights Out, a tribute band to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Abba Mania and Wanted, a Bon Jovi tribute band. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Thursday 4-11 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Free. lock3live.com

Info

Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Taste of Italia - 2022-08-04 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Italia - 2022-08-04 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Taste of Italia - 2022-08-04 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Taste of Italia - 2022-08-04 16:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Calendar of events

Wednesday

August 3, 2022

Thursday

August 4, 2022

Friday

August 5, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
Homes Summer22