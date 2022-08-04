Taste of Italia

Take part in a fun-filled weekend of Italian fare, wine, entertainment, dancing, bocce tournaments and fireworks. Live musical guests include Lights Out, a tribute band to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Abba Mania and Wanted, a Bon Jovi tribute band. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Thursday 4-11 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Free. lock3live.com