A Taste of Urban Vision – An International Food Festival fundraiser

Urban Vision 749 Blaine Ave, Akron, Ohio

Enjoy sampling dishes from some of North Hill’s many cultures. Delight in performances by students. Enjoy games and activities for kids. All to support Urban Vision’s expressions of love to the children of North Hill.

Urban Vision 749 Blaine Ave, Akron, Ohio View Map
330-762-1163
