A Taste of Urban Vision – An International Food Fundraiser

A Taste of Urban Vision uses delicious cultural foods to connect people in support of Urban Vision’s work with the children and families of our diverse North Hill community, “Akron’s International District”.

Purchase tickets online or at the door. Additional ‘tastes” available for purchase on-site between noon and 2pm. Selections include individual or family-sized “tastes” of dishes — including international favorites like Karen spring rolls, Nepali samosas, and Mexican chicken tinga, alongside American classics like BBQ ribs.

For nearly 30 years Urban Vision has been working for the transformation and revitalization of Akron’s North Hill area into a vibrant, unified community through the love and hope of Jesus Christ. Their mission is to come alongside neighborhood children and their families with programs focused on building dignity, inspiring unity, empowering futures, and meeting holistic needs.