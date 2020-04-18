A Taste of Urban Vision – An International Food

Taste your way around the world. International foods from one of the most international neighborhoods in Ohio--North Hill, Akron! Delight in ballet and drama performances by students attending Urban Vision’s after school programs.

For 27 years Urban Vision has been working for the transformation and revitalization of Akron’s North Hill area by coming alongside neighborhood children and their families with programs focused on building dignity, inspiring unity, empowering futures, and meeting holistic needs.

Enjoy sampling dishes from some of North Hill’s many cultures. Delight in performances by students. All to support Urban Vision’s ministry to the children of North Hill.

Admission: $5 in advance / $10 at the door

Tasting Tickets: $2 each or 6 for $10

Admission includes your first Tasting Ticket, a beverage, popcorn, & a raffle ticket!