Taster's Table Club Dinner at the Lemongrass Grill

Come join us as we savor a six-course tasting menu that showcases some of the very best dishes the Lemongrass Grill has to offer! Your palate will find delight in a variety of flavors as we meander gently from appetizers to dessert! Veteran restaurateur, Meng Pung, will regale us with stories of the 30-year journey that lead him to the Lemongrass Grill and describe, in poetic detail, each dish that we enjoy!