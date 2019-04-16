Come join us as we savor a six-course tasting menu that showcases some of the very best dishes the Lemongrass Grill has to offer! Your palate will find delight in a variety of flavors as we meander gently from appetizers to dessert! Veteran restaurateur, Meng Pung, will regale us with stories of the 30-year journey that lead him to the Lemongrass Grill and describe, in poetic detail, each dish that we enjoy!
Taster's Table Club Dinner at the Lemongrass Grill
Lemongrass Grill Thai Restaurant and Bar 20 North Main Street , Munroe Falls, Ohio 44262
