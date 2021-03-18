Get social with Social Studies and the National First Ladies’ Library as we delve into a different teaching topic each installment of this quarterly program. This March we’ll be joined virtually by social studies teacher, community advocate, curriculum designer, and author Greg Milo. We’ll have an informal discussion with Greg about how to get beyond the facts and timelines of traditional high school history courses and give students the tools to be active and productive citizens.
Teacher Talk: Rebooting Social Studies with Greg Milo
National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
