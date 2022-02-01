With their own potent original songwriting alongside an extensive canon of influences, the dynamic all-star band owns a reputation for world-class musical expression bolstered by each album and every performance. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. High St., Akron. 8 p.m. $40-$75. akroncivic.com
Tedeschi Trucks Band with Raye Zaragoza
to
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLes Délices presents: The Highland Lassie
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That"Rent"
-
-
Theater & Dance8x10 TheatreFest
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That"Rent"
-
-
Theater & Dance8x10 TheatreFest
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That"Surreal by Nature"
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: