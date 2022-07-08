Teen Tea (In-Person)

Adoption Network Cleveland 12200 Fairhill Road, Floor A3, Akron, Ohio 44120

Youth who are adopted or living with extended family or in foster care, ages 11+ are invited to join our monthly peer support group! This will be a safe place for youth to share their truth, advocate for and support one another, and learn more about themselves. Our facilitators are Brian Lutz and Kelsey Reilly, who both have a connection to adoption. Snacks will be provided, and each attendee will be entered in a door prize raffle. Parents, there is space for you to hang out too while the teens meet! Registration is required so we can be prepared with snacks! https://bit.ly/CalendarANC.

Info

Kids & Family
216-482-2332
