Tell a Tale of Dread & Delight: A Storytelling Workshop

Join this workshop designed for anyone with a desire to tell a story. Guided by teaching artist Kyle Jozsa of Wandering Aesthetics, participants explore once familiar fairy tales with a reassembled approach to creating their own unique story. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 1-2 p.m. $10 nonmembers, free members. akronartmuseum.org