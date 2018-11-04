Our Sisterhood has prepared a huge variety of homemade Jewish comfort food including matzoh ball soup, stuffed cabbage, kugel,bourekas and chopped liver. We'll be serving corned beef sandwiches with Hermann's deli pickles. In Bubbie's Bakery we have baked hundreds of rugelach, hamantashen, and mandel bread. Shop over 30 artisans and in our Judaica shop. Meet the Rabbi in our sanctuary. Kids' Activities Eat in or take out Free admission and parking.
Temple Israel Art and Jewish Food Festival
Temple Israel 91 Springside Drive , Akron, Ohio 44333
