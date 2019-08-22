Terry Fator

Google Calendar - Terry Fator - 2019-08-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Terry Fator - 2019-08-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Terry Fator - 2019-08-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Terry Fator - 2019-08-22 20:00:00

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

It’s a long journey from Corsicana, Texas, to the Las Vegas stage, but Terry Fator made it to the top as the headliner at the Mirage Hotel in Vegas for the past 10 years. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $59-$79. livenation.com

Info

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Events in The 330
Google Calendar - Terry Fator - 2019-08-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Terry Fator - 2019-08-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Terry Fator - 2019-08-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Terry Fator - 2019-08-22 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 21, 2019

Thursday

August 22, 2019

Friday

August 23, 2019

Saturday

August 24, 2019

Sunday

August 25, 2019

Monday

August 26, 2019

Tuesday

August 27, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail