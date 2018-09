Celebrate an American tradition on November 17, 2018 at Hale Farm & Village. Enjoy a classic Thanksgiving feast with family and friends as you dine with President Lincoln and Hale Farm & Village costumed interpreters. Listen to the stories of our nation’s past and enjoy the music of the season.

$45/nonmember; $40 member; $20 child (12 and under) Reservations Required.

Call 330-666-3711 x 1720 or Email halereservations@wrhs.org