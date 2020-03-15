The Thanksgiving Play

to Google Calendar - The Thanksgiving Play - 2020-03-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Thanksgiving Play - 2020-03-15 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Thanksgiving Play - 2020-03-15 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Thanksgiving Play - 2020-03-15 14:00:00

Western Reserve Playhouse 3316 Everett Road, Richfield, Ohio

Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in this wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scramble to create a Thanksgiving pageant that will somehow manage to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. R RATED

Info

Western Reserve Playhouse 3316 Everett Road, Richfield, Ohio View Map
Theater & Dance
330-620-7314
to Google Calendar - The Thanksgiving Play - 2020-03-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Thanksgiving Play - 2020-03-15 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Thanksgiving Play - 2020-03-15 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Thanksgiving Play - 2020-03-15 14:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Wednesday

March 4, 2020

Thursday

March 5, 2020

Friday

March 6, 2020

Saturday

March 7, 2020

Sunday

March 8, 2020

Monday

March 9, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button