Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in this wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scramble to create a Thanksgiving pageant that will somehow manage to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. R RATED
The Thanksgiving Play
Western Reserve Playhouse 3316 Everett Road, Richfield, Ohio
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Saint Joan”
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Me I Seldom Share
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents We Banjo 3
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThree Dog Night
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Friday
-
Charity & FundraisersBow Wow Bingo
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicTorchsongs Transformed
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatFirst Friday Family Movie: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatThe Golden Dragon Acrobats present Cirque Ziva
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & FairsAuthors at the Falls: A Downtown Literary Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: