The 48th annual Christkindl Markt

This treasured holiday tradition will include returning favorite activities featuring more than 100 artisans exhibiting their handcrafted fine arts and crafts items. Also available will be raffles, a silent auction, book sale, a Sweet Shoppe with homemade goodies, visits by Santa and the annual $1000 shopping spree. Canton Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. $7. cantonart.org/christkindl