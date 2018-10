The Art and Sole of Lisa Sorrell

Master cowboy-bootmaker Lisa Sorrell brings her talents to the Canton Art Museum. Her work is characterized by delicate shapes cut into leather and held in place with stitching done on an old single-needle Singer sewing machine. Canton Art Museum, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun., Closed Mon. $6-$8. Free Thurs. cantonart.org