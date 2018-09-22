The Auricle Grand Opening: Red Wanting Blue

The Auricle 201 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44702

The Auricle music club will host its grand opening with a special free concert by the band Red Wanting Blue, hosted by Summit, Celebrity Etc. Presents, ArtsinStark, and Visit Canton. Red Wanting Blue has spent the last twenty years establishing themselves as one of the indie world’s most enduring acts. Although this is a free performance, tickets are required to attend. The Auricle, 201 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. For more information, visit cantonmusicblock.com.

The Auricle 201 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44702 View Map
