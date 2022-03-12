The Ben Gage Band

Ben Gage is an Americana musician from Akron. He grew up in the rust belt of Northeast Ohio, spread out in the countryside along the great Lake Erie. His roots run deep alongside the hard-working blue collars that Ohio boasts. That tenacity, love of family and respect for a long day can be seen in his music. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15. akroncivic.com