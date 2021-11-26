The Bizzaros

An integral part of the Akron Scene and an anomaly that was heard from the U.S. to Liverpool and all the way to Japan, The Bizarros will perform at the Knight Stage. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com
