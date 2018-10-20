Funny Noizes Productions in conjunction with Rubber City Sound Company Presents The Boys are Back in Town Comedy Showcase with headliner Lyons & Campbell. Featuring are Chris Ketler and Dan Brown with special guest Jason Swope. The None Too Fragile Theater, Pub Bricco, 1841 Merriman Road, Akron. https://www.facebook.com/events/505672776560210/?active_tab=about