Funny Noizes Productions in conjunction with Rubber City Sound Company Presents The Boys are Back in Town Comedy Showcase with headliner Lyons & Campbell. Featuring are Chris Ketler and Dan Brown with special guest Jason Swope. The None Too Fragile Theater, Pub Bricco, 1841 Merriman Road, Akron. https://www.facebook.com/events/505672776560210/?active_tab=about
The Boys are Back in Town Comedy Showcase
The None Too Fragile Theatre at Pub Bricco 1841 Merriman Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Theater & Dance This & That“Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Hunchback of Notre Dame: A Musical”
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & ThatTrick-or-Treat Ladies Night Out
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatMurder in the Mansion
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatMurder in the Mansion
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSchool Break Day Camps: Harry Potter Fun
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Hunchback of Notre Dame: A Musical”
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSuperhero Weekend
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Outdoor Activities Sports This & ThatAkron-Canton Airport 5K “On the Runway”
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Flora & Ulysses”
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor ActivitiesHarvest Festival
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Outdoor ActivitiesOne of A Kind Pet Rescue Chase Your Tail 5k Run/Walk
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatApex Predators Hike
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor ActivitiesHarvest Festival
-
Monday
-
Art & ExhibitionsDecennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceThe EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatJesus Culture ”Living with Fire” Tour
-
Tuesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsDecennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice
-
-
Theater & DanceSweat
-