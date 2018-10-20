The Boys are Back in Town Comedy Showcase

The None Too Fragile Theatre at Pub Bricco 1841 Merriman Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Funny Noizes Productions in conjunction with Rubber City Sound Company Presents The Boys are Back in Town Comedy Showcase with headliner Lyons & Campbell. Featuring are Chris Ketler and Dan Brown with special guest Jason Swope. The None Too Fragile Theater, Pub Bricco, 1841 Merriman Road, Akron.  https://www.facebook.com/events/505672776560210/?active_tab=about

The None Too Fragile Theatre at Pub Bricco 1841 Merriman Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
Comedy
