6/23 & 6/24 The Cat Fancier’s Association 2018 All Breed Cat Show: American Shorthair

Enjoy a weekend of admiring different breeds, watching the judging and talking to breeders and exhibitors. Visit numerous vendors with fun, feline-related items such as clothing, jewelry, cat trees and more. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $3-$6. johnsknightcenter.org