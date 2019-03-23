The Club @ the Civic Presents: All Grateful Dead Show featuring JiMiller Band

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Their style is as varied as their influences, blending blues, country, Cajun, rock 'n' roll, jazz and bluegrass into timeless Americana. The band is best-known for its freeform improvisation rock, however, that was made famous by the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
