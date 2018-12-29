The Club @ the Civic presents Anne E. DeChant

Google Calendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Anne E. DeChant - 2018-12-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Anne E. DeChant - 2018-12-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Anne E. DeChant - 2018-12-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Anne E. DeChant - 2018-12-29 20:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This Nashville recording artist originally from Cleveland — where she was a five-time singer-songwriter of the year — has performed with Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow, Train and Melissa Etheridge. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com

Info
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Events in The 330, This & That
Google Calendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Anne E. DeChant - 2018-12-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Anne E. DeChant - 2018-12-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Anne E. DeChant - 2018-12-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Club @ the Civic presents Anne E. DeChant - 2018-12-29 20:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

December 27, 2018

Friday

December 28, 2018

Saturday

December 29, 2018

Sunday

December 30, 2018

Monday

December 31, 2018

Tuesday

January 1, 2019

Wednesday

January 2, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe right rail