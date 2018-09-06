"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

to Google Calendar - "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" - 2018-09-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" - 2018-09-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" - 2018-09-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" - 2018-09-06 19:30:00

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

15-year old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics, but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered his neighbor's dog. His detective work takes him on a thrilling journey that forever alters his world. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $10-$22. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.

Info
Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" - 2018-09-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" - 2018-09-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" - 2018-09-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" - 2018-09-06 19:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Friday

September 21, 2018

Saturday

September 22, 2018

Sunday

September 23, 2018

Monday

September 24, 2018

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail