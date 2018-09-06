"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

15-year old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics, but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered his neighbor's dog. His detective work takes him on a thrilling journey that forever alters his world. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $10-$22. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.