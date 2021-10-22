"The Dark Side of Light"

View this multimedia exhibit that includes things like free-form resin bowls, abstract sculptures and mirrored kaleidoscope work. Meet the artist, Alana Powell, and participate in a charity auction at an opening celebration Oct. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. Up Front Art Space, 127 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls. Wednesday noon-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. & Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. upfrontartspace.com