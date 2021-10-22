View this multimedia exhibit that includes things like free-form resin bowls, abstract sculptures and mirrored kaleidoscope work. Meet the artist, Alana Powell, and participate in a charity auction at an opening celebration Oct. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. Up Front Art Space, 127 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls. Wednesday noon-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. & Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. upfrontartspace.com
"The Dark Side of Light"
to
Up Front Art Space 127 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Up Front Art Space 127 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Art & Exhibitions
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyGeneral Meeting Led by Dottie & Estes
-
-
Outdoor ActivitiesSpooky Science
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & DanceSing with Me: Session III
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions"The Dark Side of Light"
-
-
Outdoor ActivitiesSpooky Science
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"The Dark Side of Light"
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsMythical Madness
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: