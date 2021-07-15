Watch a demo by Dennis Walters, who is in the World Golf Hall of Fame, and see one of his rescue dogs. Ask questions and get photos after the show. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Mud Run Golf Course & Driving Range, 2000 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. Free. firstteeakron.org
The Dennis Walters Golf Show
Mud Run Golf Course & Driving Range 2000 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio 44314
Thursday
