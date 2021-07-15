The Dennis Walters Golf Show

to

Mud Run Golf Course & Driving Range 2000 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio 44314

Watch a demo by Dennis Walters, who is in the World Golf Hall of Fame, and see one of his rescue dogs. Ask questions and get photos after the show. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Mud Run Golf Course & Driving Range, 2000 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. Free. firstteeakron.org

Info

Mud Run Golf Course & Driving Range 2000 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio 44314
to
Google Calendar - The Dennis Walters Golf Show - 2021-07-15 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Dennis Walters Golf Show - 2021-07-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Dennis Walters Golf Show - 2021-07-15 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Dennis Walters Golf Show - 2021-07-15 17:30:00 ical

Tags

Homes Summer 21

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

July 15, 2021

Friday

July 16, 2021

Saturday

July 17, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required