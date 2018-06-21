The Divergent Sounds Series: Country Meets the Symphony featuring Shooter Sharp and the Shootouts

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series when Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7 p.m. $5 or free admission with donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. cantonsymphony.org

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio
Events in The 330, The Divergent Sounds Series
