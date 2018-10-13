The Doo-Wop Project

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

The Doo Wop Project is street corner singing for a whole new generation. Their show begins at the beginning, tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $30-$40. uakron.edu/ej/events

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
