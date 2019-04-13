The Four Horsemen: The Ultimate Tribute to Metallica

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

This is one of the only studio-quality Metallica tributes in the country, embracing the “No Life ‘til Leather” attitude that made Metallica the monsters of metal throughout the ‘80s. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $20-$22.50. hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com

