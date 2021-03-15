The Hall of Fame Hops Craft Brew Trail

to

Visit breweries, restaurants and more throughout Stark, Tuscarawas and Holmes counties while checking off spots on this craft brew passport. Win prizes and turn in your passport early, as Visit Canton will donate $1 to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank for the first 1,000 passports completed. visitcanton.com

Info

to
Google Calendar - The Hall of Fame Hops Craft Brew Trail - 2021-03-15 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Hall of Fame Hops Craft Brew Trail - 2021-03-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Hall of Fame Hops Craft Brew Trail - 2021-03-15 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Hall of Fame Hops Craft Brew Trail - 2021-03-15 00:00:00 ical

Tags

330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

March 18, 2021

Friday

March 19, 2021

Saturday

March 20, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail