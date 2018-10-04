The Kent Stage presents Amy Helm

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

On her new album, “This Too Shall Light,” Helm blends Americana, country, blues and gospel with four-part harmonies. While this is only Helm’s second album under her own name, it serves as a comprehensive portrait covering her life's journeys and recoveries. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $27. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
