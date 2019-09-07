The Kent Stage presents An Acoustic Evening with Michael Stanley

Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents An Acoustic Evening with Michael Stanley - 2019-09-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents An Acoustic Evening with Michael Stanley - 2019-09-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents An Acoustic Evening with Michael Stanley - 2019-09-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents An Acoustic Evening with Michael Stanley - 2019-09-07 20:00:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

This concert is a rare treat for Michael Stanley fans, showcasing his unplugged side in a venue acclaimed for its wonderful acoustics. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $53-$73. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Events in The 330
Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents An Acoustic Evening with Michael Stanley - 2019-09-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents An Acoustic Evening with Michael Stanley - 2019-09-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents An Acoustic Evening with Michael Stanley - 2019-09-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents An Acoustic Evening with Michael Stanley - 2019-09-07 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

September 4, 2019

Thursday

September 5, 2019

Friday

September 6, 2019

Saturday

September 7, 2019

Sunday

September 8, 2019

Monday

September 9, 2019

Tuesday

September 10, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail