The Kent Stage presents Ana Popovic

to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Ana Popovic - 2019-04-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Ana Popovic - 2019-04-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Ana Popovic - 2019-04-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Ana Popovic - 2019-04-21 19:30:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

The award-winning, hard-touring, guitar slinger and singer Popovic is back on the road promoting her new album “Like It On Top,” that focuses on empowered, successful, inspiring female role models. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 7:30 p.m. $25-$28. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Ana Popovic - 2019-04-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Ana Popovic - 2019-04-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Ana Popovic - 2019-04-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Ana Popovic - 2019-04-21 19:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 17, 2019

Thursday

April 18, 2019

Friday

April 19, 2019

Saturday

April 20, 2019

Sunday

April 21, 2019

Monday

April 22, 2019

Tuesday

April 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail