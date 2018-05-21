The Kent Stage presents Ana Popovic

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Award-winning Popovic blends smoking electric funk with slide guitar, jazzy instrumentals, incredible stage presence and a tight blues groove with soulful vocals. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $22. thekentstage.com

Info
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
