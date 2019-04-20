The Kent Stage presents Carbon Leaf

to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Carbon Leaf - 2019-04-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Carbon Leaf - 2019-04-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Carbon Leaf - 2019-04-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Carbon Leaf - 2019-04-20 20:00:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Blending rock, folk, Celtic, bluegrass and Americana traditions into a high-energy style the group calls ether-electrified porch music, the Virginia quintet’s poetic songs are brought to life with acoustic and electric guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bass, drums, cello, banjo, penny whistle, pedal steel, accordion and rich vocal harmony. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $32-$35. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Carbon Leaf - 2019-04-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Carbon Leaf - 2019-04-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Carbon Leaf - 2019-04-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Carbon Leaf - 2019-04-20 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 17, 2019

Thursday

April 18, 2019

Friday

April 19, 2019

Saturday

April 20, 2019

Sunday

April 21, 2019

Monday

April 22, 2019

Tuesday

April 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail