Blending rock, folk, Celtic, bluegrass and Americana traditions into a high-energy style the group calls ether-electrified porch music, the Virginia quintet’s poetic songs are brought to life with acoustic and electric guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bass, drums, cello, banjo, penny whistle, pedal steel, accordion and rich vocal harmony. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $32-$35. thekentstage.com
The Kent Stage presents Carbon Leaf
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
