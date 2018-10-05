The Kent Stage presents Crystal Bowersox

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

This “American Idol” finalist and Ohio native has made it her mission to live life and her music to the fullest. With a gentle warmth and wisdom well beyond her years, Bowersox has an uncompromising vision of her music that is refreshing and rare. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $20-$25. thekentstage.com

