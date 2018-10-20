The Kent Stage presents Ekoostik Hookah

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

One of the most dynamic acts on the road today, Ekoostik Hookah is the nucleus of a growing family drawn to its lucid, improvisational treatment of psychedelic rock ‘n’ roll, blues, funk, jazz and bluegrass layered with rich harmonies. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8-11 p.m. $15-$18. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
