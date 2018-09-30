The Kent Stage presents Jimmie Vaughan

to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Jimmie Vaughan - 2018-09-30 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Jimmie Vaughan - 2018-09-30 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Jimmie Vaughan - 2018-09-30 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Jimmie Vaughan - 2018-09-30 19:30:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

One of the most respected guitarists in blues and rock music, Vaughan has provided a vital link between contemporary music and its proud heritage. Vaughan co-founded the Fabulous Thunderbirds in 1974 and went on to record eight albums with the group. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 7:30 p.m. $36. thekentstage.com

Info
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Jimmie Vaughan - 2018-09-30 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Jimmie Vaughan - 2018-09-30 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Jimmie Vaughan - 2018-09-30 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Jimmie Vaughan - 2018-09-30 19:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Monday

October 1, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail