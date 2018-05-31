The Kent Stage presents JJ Grey & Mofro

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

JJ Grey remains an unfettered performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the deep grooves of his compositions.

The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$37. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
