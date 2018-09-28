The Kent Stage presents Madeleine Peyroux

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Eight albums and 22 years since her debut “Dreamland,” Peyroux continues to challenge the confines of jazz, venturing into the fertile fields of contemporary music with unfading curiosity. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $40-$50. thekentstage.com

