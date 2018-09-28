Eight albums and 22 years since her debut “Dreamland,” Peyroux continues to challenge the confines of jazz, venturing into the fertile fields of contemporary music with unfading curiosity. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $40-$50. thekentstage.com
The Kent Stage presents Madeleine Peyroux
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBobby Selvaggio Quartet @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Thursday
-
Business & CareerVANTAGE Job & Career Fair for Mature Workers
-
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Talks & ReadingsBooks-A-Million presents an evening with Hank Green
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatUA Symphony Orchestra
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: New Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: New Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: New Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Kent Stage presents Madeleine Peyroux
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Outdoor ActivitiesSmall Loom Weaving on the Rigid Heddle Loom
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & FamilyIHM Fall Festival
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & FamilyAkronOhioMoms.com Free McDonald's Breakfast & Coffee Tasting and Giant Prize Wheel
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live MusicSinging the Hits...for Challenger Baseball
-
Sunday
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSongwriter Summit Monthly Meeting
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Woman in Black
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Sanctuary & Resort Exhibition
-