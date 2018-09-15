Nesmith came to worldwide prominence as a member of the Monkees, one of the biggest pop bands of the 1960s. As the Monkees popular TV series was winding down, Nesmith ventured to Nashville to record a series of sessions with local musicians. What they produced is now recognized as being on the leading edge of the genre that became known as country rock. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $52-$150. thekentstage.com
The Kent Stage presents Michael Nesmith & The First National Band
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatPoetry Reading
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatThe Divergent Sounds Series: Big Love Meets the Symphony featuring Zach
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Blue, Miss Billie:” An Evening with Billie Holiday
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
Friday
-
Festivals & FairsDutch Valley Fall Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: New Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSpooky Hike & Fire
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatThe Kent Stage presents an Acoustic Evening with Keb Mo
-
Saturday
-
Charity & FundraisersAkron Walk to End Alzheimer's
-
-
Festivals & FairsDutch Valley Fall Festival
-
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Sports This & ThatMountain Bike Area Open House
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatOddmall: Rubber City Rumpus
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatMolto Bella Auto Show (Rescheduled)
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Outdoor ActivitiesPottery Hand-Building: Tray
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatDinosaurs and the Artist
-
Monday
-
Food & DrinkInside America’s Test Kitchen
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatTwo Day Mural Making Workshop with Mural Arts Philadelphia
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatKaleo presented by LiveNation
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Sanctuary & Resort Exhibition
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatKent State University Museum: “For the Birds” Exhibition
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceThe EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-