The Kent Stage presents Michael Nesmith & The First National Band

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Nesmith came to worldwide prominence as a member of the Monkees, one of the biggest pop bands of the 1960s. As the Monkees popular TV series was winding down, Nesmith ventured to Nashville to record a series of sessions with local musicians. What they produced is now recognized as being on the leading edge of the genre that became known as country rock. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $52-$150. thekentstage.com

Info
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Tags

