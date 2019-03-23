The Kent Stage presents Pat Metheny “Side Eye”

to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Pat Metheny “Side Eye” - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Pat Metheny “Side Eye” - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Pat Metheny “Side Eye” - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Pat Metheny “Side Eye” - 2019-03-23 20:00:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Metheny is launching a new playing environment called “Side Eye” for this upcoming season. The first edition of Side Eye features James Francies (keyboard and piano) and drummer Nate Smith. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $55-$75. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Pat Metheny “Side Eye” - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Pat Metheny “Side Eye” - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Pat Metheny “Side Eye” - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Pat Metheny “Side Eye” - 2019-03-23 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

March 20, 2019

Thursday

March 21, 2019

Friday

March 22, 2019

Saturday

March 23, 2019

Sunday

March 24, 2019

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail