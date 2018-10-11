The Kent Stage presents Paula Poundstone

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Recognized on Comedy Central’s list of “The 100 Best Standup Comics of All Time,” Poundstone has won an American Comedy Award for Best Female Standup Comic. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $37-$47. thekentstage.com

Comedy, Events in The 330, This & That
