Legendary folk icons the Kingston Trio bring their timeless music to fans across the country with a national tour that marks the group’s 60th anniversary. Keeping it in the family, Josh Reynolds, son of original member Nick Reynolds, along with lifelong musical partners Mike Marvin and Tim Gorelangton, will perform the trio’s best-loved songs. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Ken. 8 p.m. $35-$55. thekentstage.com
The Kent Stage presents The Kingston Trio
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
