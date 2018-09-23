The Kent Stage presents The Kingston Trio

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Legendary folk icons the Kingston Trio bring their timeless music to fans across the country with a national tour that marks the group’s 60th anniversary. Keeping it in the family, Josh Reynolds, son of original member Nick Reynolds, along with lifelong musical partners Mike Marvin and Tim Gorelangton, will perform the trio’s best-loved songs. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Ken. 8 p.m. $35-$55. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
