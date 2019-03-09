The Kent Stage presents The Prince Project

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

They are known for their authenticity in looks and near-perfect Revolution sound. Fans who've never seen Prince & The Revolution live will be amazed by the exact sound and look of The Prince Project. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $20. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
